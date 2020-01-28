HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

HLS opened at C$22.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$25.92.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

