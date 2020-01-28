Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $540.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.