Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $55,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628 over the last 90 days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HTBI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,666. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

