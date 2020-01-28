Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

