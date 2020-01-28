Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Man Group plc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $247.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

