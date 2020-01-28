Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. 10,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $93.18 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

