Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.