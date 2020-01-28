Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $323.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

