Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after acquiring an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,936,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after buying an additional 82,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,941 shares of company stock valued at $987,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

HBAN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 188,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.