I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6,812.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.01250754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,949,504 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

