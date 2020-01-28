IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 299,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 779.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

