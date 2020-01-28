Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.50

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and traded as high as $82.90. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 537,262 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.