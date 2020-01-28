Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LBank, Bit-Z and Exmo. Ink has a market capitalization of $981,749.00 and approximately $3,074.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.03221427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, CoinBene, LBank, Exrates, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.