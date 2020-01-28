Ink Protocol Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $239,739.00 and approximately $38,529.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

