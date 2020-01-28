INMAX (INX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,816.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. INMAX has a total market cap of $85,332.00 and approximately $13,816.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

