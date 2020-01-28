Inseego’s (INSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities cut shares of Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.54.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG opened at $8.25 on Monday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $695.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 666.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 323.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 30.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 229.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 2,031,809 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.