Insider Buying: Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Purchases 84,430 Shares of Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 84,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $861,186.00.
BRPM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 1,114,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,661. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.54.
About Far Point Acquisition
See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Far Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.