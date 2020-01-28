Insider Buying: Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Purchases 84,430 Shares of Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 84,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $861,186.00.

BRPM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 1,114,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,661. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

About Far Point Acquisition

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

