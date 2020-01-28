Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Purchases 3,846 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 452,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $501.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

