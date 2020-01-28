Insider Buying: Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Buys 10,100 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,728,180.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sylogist alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson purchased 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson purchased 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson purchased 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

SYZ remained flat at $C$9.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,631. Sylogist Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.63 and a 12-month high of C$13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.