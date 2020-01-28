Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 137 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $759.00 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

NYSE:TPL traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $745.55. 17,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $765.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

