Insider Selling: Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Major Shareholder Sells 380,256 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Homology Medicines Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.80.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.