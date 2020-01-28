Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 20,760 Shares

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular purchased 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $16,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,652.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $13,321.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,961.62.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,999.98.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 7,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit