InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 19.5%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price rose 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 923,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 458,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

NSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 2,018.7% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 298,772 shares in the last quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

