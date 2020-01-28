Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000.

XSMO stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

