Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $80,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $6,336,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $316.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

