Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 10,683 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dell were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after buying an additional 490,086 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,464,064 shares of company stock worth $77,073,780. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.