Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 14,226 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

