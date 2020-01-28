Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 25,383 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.