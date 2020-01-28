Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,955 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,526,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $163.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

