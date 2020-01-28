Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 7,036 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $142.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

