Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.22. 8,993,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

