Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. 30,879,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,178,369. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 69,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

