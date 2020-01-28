Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $30.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.98 million to $31.22 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $32.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

XENT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,001. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.