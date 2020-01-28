Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,074,000 after buying an additional 904,020 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 445,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 74,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 387,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.