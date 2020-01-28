Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 1/20/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 1/18/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 1/14/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 1/10/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/7/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 12/23/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CRBP opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

