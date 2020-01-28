Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pagegroup (PAGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pagegroup (LON: PAGE) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/23/2020 – Pagegroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2020 – Pagegroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 1/13/2020 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/10/2020 – Pagegroup was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 550 ($7.23).
  • 1/8/2020 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2020 – Pagegroup had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Pagegroup was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 540 ($7.10).
  • 12/11/2019 – Pagegroup is now covered by analysts at Investec. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.
  • 12/6/2019 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 515 ($6.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 461 ($6.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. Pagegroup PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

