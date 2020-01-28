Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 176,819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,405,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,096. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

