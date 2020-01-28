IONChain Price Up 40.7% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $117,346.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

