IOST One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.85 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, BigONE and Bithumb. IOST has a market capitalization of $69.29 million and $30.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, ABCC, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Koinex, Livecoin, OKEx, Bitrue, IDAX, Kucoin, BigONE, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Hotbit, Upbit, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, BitMax, CoinBene, DigiFinex, CoinZest, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Bitkub, BitMart, Coineal and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

