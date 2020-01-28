Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,044% compared to the average volume of 150 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 29,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

