iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $328.13. The stock had a trading volume of 667,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.09 and a 200 day moving average of $307.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.