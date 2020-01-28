iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 158.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

INTF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

