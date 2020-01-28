iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

BATS MTUM traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $132.16. 605,869 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15.

