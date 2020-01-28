iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.51. 372,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,036. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.