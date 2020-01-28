iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,197. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.