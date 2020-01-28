iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.22. The company had a trading volume of 118,771 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

