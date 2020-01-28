Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 928,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 119,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iteris by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iteris by 44.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Iteris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

