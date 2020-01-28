iTicoin (ITI) Price Reaches $1.76 on Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00018836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market cap of $56,367.00 and $225.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iTicoin has traded up 102.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

