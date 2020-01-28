Iungo (ING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Iungo has a market capitalization of $47,145.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iungo has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.05653128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

