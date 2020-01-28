J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 702,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,170. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.